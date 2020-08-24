Motegi opener will be ‘like an F3 race’

The postponed 2020 season will start on Sunday with a reduced 35-lap race (below the 51 laps over which the 2019 race was run), throughout which there will be no refuelling and chauffeurs will be anticipated to utilize a single set of tires.

Super Formula has actually made the modification to enable a relocate to a condensed weekend format, and likewise to minimize the variety of team members required for pitstops.

But it has actually caused worries amongst chauffeurs that the race will be a procession, not assisted by the reality there is now just when option of tire substance following the series’ choice to ditch the unloved medium substance Yokohama rubber.

“If there is no pitstop, it’s gonna be hard to overtake because Super Formula cars have a lot of downforce and it’s difficult to follow,” Dandelion Racing motorist Nirei Fukuzumi, who topped the 2nd day of pre-season performing at Fuji back in March, informedMotorsport com.

“I think it will be like an F3 race, so for me it’s not fun. No strategy, it’s just important to be fast in qualifying, which is quite boring.”

Inging’s two-time series champ Hiroaki Ishiura used a comparable evaluation.

“It will be like an F3 race; after five laps we’re probably going to know the result,” Ishiura informedMotorsport com. “Qualifying will be really essential, and this will be the point that all …