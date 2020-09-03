Mostert splits with BMW GT programme

The Walkinshaw Andretti United motorist has actually invested the previous couple of seasons on BMW’s books, having actually stood out of BMW while driving a client M6 GT3 at the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2017.

Mostert went on to contend in a variety of abroad endurance races in both the M6 GT3 and the M8 GTE, the emphasize coming previously this year when he collaborated with John Edwards, Augusto Faros and Jesse Krohn to win the 24 Hours of Daytona.

However his BMW offer is now over, Mostert informing The Loud Pedal podcast that he’s chosen to go “freelance” in regards to his dedications beyond Supercars.

“Probably a lot of people don’t know [that] during this COVID period I decided to freelance and split with BMW for the time being,” stated Mostert.

“Just being locked down here in Australia also, clearly there’s no chances to race a GT automobile at the minute.

” I will constantly have that connection with those men and we ‘d like to something in the future with them.

“[It was] 100 percent a shared choice.

“Like I stated, ideally there’s a chance to return and race with those men, however simply didn’t see the point of being restrained at the minute throughout [a time] where you simply aren’t able to go overseas.

“We’ll see what occurs in the future. I ‘d like to drive some various kind of GT automobiles and see …