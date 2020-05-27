Most Republicans still don’t think coronavirus is more deadly than the flu

Just 40% of self-identified GOPers in newly released Gallup data
stated that the coronavirus’ mortality price was greater than that of seasonal flu, which kills roughly 1 out of each 1,000 individuals who get it. That quantity is largely unchanged from a mid-March Gallup survey that confirmed 42% of Republicans believing that coronavirus is deadlier than the flu.
Those numbers stand in stark distinction to the 9 in 10 Democrats who advised Gallup that coronavirus is killing more Americans than the flu and the two-thirds of independents who stated the identical.
It’s additionally in stark distinction to the identified details concerning coronavirus’ mortality price.
At the second, the mortality price for coronavirus in the US is round 6%, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins
. But as The Washington Post notes
:
“The crude case fatality rates, covering people who have a Covid-19 diagnosis, have been about 6 percent globally as well as in the United States. But when all the serological data is compiled and analyzed, the fatality rate among people who have been infected could be less than 1 percent.”
Let’s simply say, for the sake of argument that the mortality price for Covid-19 winds up at one among the lowest scientific estimates
accessible proper now: .6%. That would still
imply that it is SIX occasions more deadly than the seasonal flu. And that is one thing very near the finest
case for mortality charges from coronavirus.
So, why accomplish that many Republicans merely not purchase it?
“Beyond partisan affiliation and political ideology, news diet is a powerful predictor of how Americans view the lethality of the coronavirus. For example, the likelihood that a hypothetical politically moderate independent with a conservative news diet would incorrectly answer this question increased four percentage points between mid-March to mid-April, compared with decreases of seven points for the same individual with a mixed news diet and 19 points with a liberal news diet.”
Put more merely: Republicans’ “news diet” — which we all know, for a majority of them
, is Fox News — is feeding them misinformation about the virus. While the likes of Chris Wallace, Neil Cavuto and Bret Baier have tried to offer details about Covid-19 to viewers, lots of the community’s prime-time hosts like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have sought to painting the virus as an overblown media creation that is nothing worse than the widespread flu.
(Sidebar: President Donald Trump performed an element in all of this flu framing as properly, insisting early on in the pandemic’s surge in the US that it was no worse than the flu. “This is a flu. This is like a flu,” Trump stated at a coronavirus press briefing in late February
. “It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner.” )
That rhetoric from the President and his Fox News allies has had a transparent affect properly past the truth {that a} majority of Republicans don’t consider that coronavirus is more deadly than the flu. It’s led to the politicization of mask-wearing
, a demonstrably effective way
to restrict the unfold of the illness. It’s created a rush amongst many states to reopen regardless of the truth that only a few have met the federal pointers to take action. And most of all, it is undoubtedly led to individuals getting sick — resulting from their skepticism about established details on the virus — who merely didn’t have to.
What the Gallup numbers affirm is that details are below assault on this nation. And in a scenario like this international pandemic has created, ignorance of details (or ignoring them) can get individuals killed.
