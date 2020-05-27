Most Republicans still don’t think coronavirus is more deadly than the flu

Just 40% of self-identified GOPers in newly released Gallup data stated that the coronavirus’ mortality price was greater than that of seasonal flu, which kills roughly 1 out of each 1,000 individuals who get it. That quantity is largely unchanged from a mid-March Gallup survey that confirmed 42% of Republicans believing that coronavirus is deadlier than the flu.

Those numbers stand in stark distinction to the 9 in 10 Democrats who advised Gallup that coronavirus is killing more Americans than the flu and the two-thirds of independents who stated the identical.

It’s additionally in stark distinction to the identified details concerning coronavirus’ mortality price.

