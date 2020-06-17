Most GPs think lockdown is being eased ‘too quickly’

The Prince of Wales has warned of the “potentially devastating” impact of coronavirus on teenagers, saying it is important to now “prevent this crisis from defining the prospects of a generation”.

The Prince, whose Prince’s Trust is specialized in helping the young, has spoken of his fears of a “terrible downward spiral” for anyone facing a “double disaster” of the Covid-19 pandemic and its particular economic repercussions.

Saying “desperately high numbers of lives and livelihoods” happen to be being lost, he warned young people tend to be “hardest hit” in times of economic hardship, currently employed in industries which may have “borne the brunt of this crisis”.

The Prince’s comments come amid growing concern in regards to the wider repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, particularly on children, teenagers and teenagers.

