Most Floridians don’t want state to reopen yet, despite push from governor: poll

A poll by Quinnipiac University revealed on Wednesday that almost two-third people of Florida don’t support the partial lifting of lockdown rules after 30 April. However, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is continuously pushing for the curtailing of lockdown guidelines.

As per the university poll, 72% of respondents said that they are skeptical about the reopening of the state after the stay at home orders expire. Another 76% said that they are ready to comply with the new, more lenient norms if health officials permit.

On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis told his task force that it is time to show that people can get back to their normal work life responsibly.

Read more