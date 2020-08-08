Most DeFi Tokens Are Concentrated In Hands of Top 500 Holders By Cointelegraph

He put together information from Defi Pulse and Etherscan that recommends that 90% of tokens for nearly all DeFi jobs are held by the top 500 addresses. For 3 of the jobs, that figure increases to 99%.

Token products for most decentralized financing (DeFi) jobs are not extensively dispersed according to an analysis by the co-founder of DeFi Italy and Head of CryptoLab’s Digital Assets Investments Simone Conti.

Disclaimer:

want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying costs are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within this …