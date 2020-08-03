Most Brits, French, Germans would skip holiday if tests, masks involved: survey By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Barcelona



LISBON (Reuters) – As brand-new coronavirus travel limitations begin throughout Europe, a survey revealed a minimum of half of German, British and French visitors would rather cancel a holiday than quarantine later on, take a test upon arrival, or use a mask outdoors.

The survey, performed on July 13-23 and whose outcomes were shared specifically with Reuters by marketing research company YouGov, revealed two-thirds of Germans who usually take a trip abroad would cancel a holiday if they required a test upon arrival.

Germany today enforced necessary coronavirus screening for visitors from 130 nations.

In France, which executed screening upon arrival last Saturday for visitors from 12 nations, half of those who usually holiday abroad stated they would cancel instead of take a test. The exact same percentage would cancel a holiday if they needed to use a mask outdoors.

In other nations surveyed – Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and Britain – over 2 thirds would not endure mask-wearing outdoors.

Mask- using in public areas was made necessary in most locations throughout Europe’s tourist hotspot Spain throughoutJuly The Portuguese island of Madeira …