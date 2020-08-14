Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition By Reuters





By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A huge bulk of Australian athletes think messages of individual or political protest ought to not be provided in Olympic competition or on the medallists’ podium, a study carried out by the nation’s athletes’ commission stated on Friday.

More than 80% of 496 participants stated opposing on the field of play would “detract from the performance or experience of athletes”, according to the study by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Athletes’ Commission.

The study comes in the middle of growing get in touch with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reduce constraints on demonstrations with other sports organisations enabling athletes to reveal on-field uniformity with the Black Lives Matter motion in a time of international anti-racism presentations following George Floyd’s death in cops custody inMay

The problem of Olympic protest brings unique resonance in Australia, with track professional athlete Peter Norman having actually become part of among the most symbolic demonstrations in Olympic history, when he based on the podium with Black American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Silver medallist Norman used a badge supporting the “Olympic Project for Human Rights” while Smith and Carlos raised black-gloved …