‘Most anti-Armenian resolution’ on US Congress agenda – analyst   – Armenian News

The United States’ military aid program for Azerbaijan, under which the country received $120 million in defense assistance for 2021. appears to be the most anti-Armenian resolution ever brought to Congress, according to Suren Sargsyan, a Yerevan-based political analyst.

In a public post on Facebook, Sargsyan condemned the document’s wording as very disgraceful, warning of the prospect of setting a dangerous precedent.

“… the Secretary of State, in collaboration with the Secretary of Defense, submitted to the commissions a report on the status of the internally displaced in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and Azerbaijan. The report has to contain an evaluation on the following:

“(1) The number of those Ukrainian, Georgian, Moldovan and Azerbaijani citizens who, since 1991, have been forcibly displaced from those countries’ illegally occupied regions by foreign forces.

“(2) The number of the Ukrainian, Georgian, Moldovan and Azerbaijani citizens killed by foreign troops in the illegally occupied regions since 1991. There has never been such an anti-Armenian resolution. If approved by the Senate, it will set a serious precedent, causing a big trouble and essentially impacting the prospect of being incorporated into other, including international documents. The Azerbaijani lobby has spent a great deal of money,” Sargsyan said.