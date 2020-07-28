Most Americans support national protests over race, poll finds

More Americans (53%) likewise are most likely to state the protests “will help” public support for racial justice and equality instead of “hurt” (which 34% stated).
That support is at chances with the Trump administration and Attorney General Bill Barr, who have actually taken a significantly difficult line versus the protests.
“In the wake of George Floyd’s death violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak senseless havoc and destruction on innocent victims,” Barr stated.
There’s another indication of a partisan divide, too. Republicans were least most likely to report taking part in a demonstration– simply 1% did so, according to the poll, and 14% reported sensation linked to the protests’ cause.
The Point: Most Americans support the protests for racial justice, regardless of how the Trump administration frames it.