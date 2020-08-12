Most Americans now fear touching cash, survey says

Dirty Money is a popular Netflixdocumentary But the term might likewise be utilized to explain the number of Americans feel about managing cash nowadays.

According to a brand-new survey, 54% of Americans are worried about touching coins or costs due to COVID, while 60% strategy to utilize so-called touchless payments in the future.

The findings are based upon an online survey of 600 individuals performed by Rapyd, a worldwide payments business backed by digital payment giantStripe The survey likewise discovered that 45% of Americans wish to see cents phased out, while 5% desire all coins to be removed.

In an interview with Fortune, Rapyd CEO Arik Shtilman stated COVID has quickly sped up a current pattern of Americans dumping cash for other types of payment.

Shtilman included, however, that it will take years prior to the U.S. looks like Asia, where phone-based digital wallets are common. He stated this is partially due to the a great deal of Americans who like to pay with cash, in addition to the sluggish procedure of changing existing point-of-sale systems– which depend on customers utilizing physical cards and finalizing invoices– with devices that can check out digital wallets like Apple Pay.

The move far from cash might likewise be sped up by federal governments all over the world utilizing COVID as a pretext to minimize the quantity of coins and costs in …

