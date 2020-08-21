Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in prison after judge accepts plea deal in college admissions scandal

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli will be sentenced to 5 months in prison after a federal judge accepted his plea deal with district attorneys on charges that he shared a million dollars in allurements to get his 2 children into the University of Southern California as rowing employees.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli stated in a brief declaration throughout the hearing, revealing little feeling. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

His better half, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin, is anticipated to be sentenced later on Friday after pleading guilty under a deal with district attorneys that requires her to serve 2 months in prison.

Unlike most plea contracts, in which the judge stays complimentary to choose the offender’s sentence, Loughlin’s and Giannulli’s proposed prison terms were binding if accepted.

In accepting Giannulli’s plea deal, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton stated the prison sentence stated “is sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances.”

Under the plea deal, Giannulli will pay a $250,000 fine and carry out 250 hours of social work. Loughlin’s require …

