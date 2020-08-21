Mossimo Giannulli gets 5 months in prison in college admissions scam. Lori Loughlin will be sentenced later today

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife,” said Giannulli, who wore a suit and tie during his virtual sentencing hearing. He added: “I’m ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”
Loughlin, a TV star who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” and Giannulli, a fashion designer, plead guilty to conspiracy charges, taking advantage of what Singer referred to as his “side door” into the university by creating fake profiles for the girls and passing them off as recruits on the crew team.
Loughlin and Giannulli were among the defendants who initially pleaded not guilty and were willing to roll the dice in court. But the couple changed their pleas in May and hammered out a deal with prosecutors. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and (*5*) to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday formally asked that Loughlin be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli five months. Giannulli faces a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service, while Loughlin would get a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. Each would receive two years of supervised release.
“He engaged more frequently with Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter’s high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being…