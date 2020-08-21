Mossimo Giannulli gets 5 months in prison in college admissions scam. Lori Loughlin will be sentenced later today

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife,” said Giannulli, who wore a suit and tie during his virtual sentencing hearing. He added: “I’m ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

Loughlin, a TV star who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” and Giannulli, a fashion designer, plead guilty to conspiracy charges, taking advantage of what Singer referred to as his “side door” into the university by creating fake profiles for the girls and passing them off as recruits on the crew team.

Read The Full Article