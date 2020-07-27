Mosque in West Bank set ablaze by Israeli settlers – Middle East Monitor

A mosque in the city of Al-Bireh near Ramallah was set on fire and vandalised with graffiti in Hebrew in a presumed hate criminal activity by Israeli settlers last night, reported Wafa news firm.

A Palestinian emergency situation services authorities stated a restroom location of Al-Bir and Al-Thsan mosque was burned after combustible liquid was put through a smashed window prior to dawn.

Photos from the scene revealed charred walls with graffiti that check out, “Siege for Arabs, not for Jews” and “the Land of Israel for the people of Israel.”

According to Al-Bireh mayor Azzam Ismail, settlers slipped into the city throughout the night and covered the walls of the mosque with racist graffiti prior to setting parts of it on fire.

Palestinian sources stated that citizens who observed the fire handled to put it out prior to it reached the prayer location in the mosque.

“This is a criminal and racist act and we hold the occupation authority fully responsible for it and for the unruly acts and growing violence of the settlers,” Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Shtayyeh stated at the start of the weekly cabinet conference in Ramallah.

The PA Foreign Ministry included in a declaration that it “holds the Israeli government and its prime minister fully and directly responsible for this attack.”

Amir Peretz of Israel’s Labour Party, likewise condemned the over night arson attack, reported The JerusalemPost He stated, “The virus of hate, just like the COVID-19 virus, is an enemy common to all religions and nations of the world.”

“Just as we are all battling to combat the virus, we also have to work together to eradicate the virus of hate. We must do everything possible to avoid additional war.”

Local authorities stated they have actually opened an examination into the occurrence and apparently currently obstructed off the entryway to the mosque.

Israel caught the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, and more than 400,000 settlers now live there amongst some 3 million Palestinians.

Examples of inhabitant violence versus the native population consist of arson attacks on houses, organisations and mosques; stone-throwing and the uprooting of crops and olive trees.