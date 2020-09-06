Mosimane lauds Mamelodi Sundowns for ‘biggest heist ever’ on Kaizer Chiefs

The Brazilians tactician has hailed his side for enduring a demanding season participating both on the domestic front and in Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has teased Kaizer Chiefs, saying that any team that intends to match the Brazilians pound-for-pound must be sure they can go the distance.

In a riveting challenge for the Premier Soccer League title, in which Downs crossed the finishing line first on the final day of the season, Kaizer Chiefs capitulated right at the death after leading the standings for 28 matches.

It was a brutal test to Chiefs’ character, exposed by a battle-hardened Downs side accustomed to demanding Caf Champions League games.

A boasting Mosimane says they performed a “smash and grab” on Chiefs after clawing their way back in contention for the title from 13 points behind to claim a third-straight league crown, finishing with points clear at the top.

“For my boys‚ they closed a 13-point gap‚ I call it a smash and grab or the biggest heist ever,” said Molsimane as per Sowetan Live.

“But when you go with Sundowns toe-to-toe‚ you must be sure of your endurance. We went toe-to-toe with Chiefs in the past‚ we went toe-to-toe with Gavin Hunt‚ we went toe-to-toe with Micho [Milutin Sredojevic] for two years and I kept at it and never gave it…