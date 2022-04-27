After signing the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement, what else will Baku demand from Yerevan in the conditions of Moscow’s tacit agreement?

After the so-called informal end of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing activity, remarkable events are unfolding between Russia and the West over the Armenia-Azerbaijan issues. First, Moscow recently announced that the Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group has assumed a new position, and that the ambassador is now the special envoy of the Russian Foreign Minister to assist in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In fact, in 2020 Following the signing of the tripartite document on November 9, 1945, with the subsequent statements, a new conflict was created with Moscow’s “efforts” and active participation, in which, naturally, Moscow will try to assume its role of chief referee and maintain its influence.

It was announced last week that the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group will also take up new functions. Andrew Chaffer is the US State Department’s Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations, the US Embassy in Armenia said in response to RFE / RL’s written inquiry. “His responsibilities in this position include acting as the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and leading the US delegation to the international discussions on the Georgian-Russian conflict in Geneva,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Azatutyun” was interested in why the position of the American co-chair in the OSCE group Andrew Chaffer was changed. In the embassy statement, he was introduced as a special adviser to the State Department on the Caucasus talks, and does this mean that the United States is withdrawing from the Minsk Group or will a new official be appointed as US co-chair? “The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

To the question of “Azatutyun” whether the US considers the further activity of the Minsk Group possible in the current tense situation with Russia, the US Embassy in Yerevan responded that they welcome the recent efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to be directly involved at the level of leaders and foreign ministers. He also noted that the commitment and flexibility of the two sides, as well as direct bilateral cooperation, are key to achieving lasting peace in the region. “The United States stands ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in these efforts, including as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the embassy said in a written response.

After the recent decisions of Moscow and then Washington, in fact, the Russia-West confrontation over the Armenia-Azerbaijan issue becomes even more acute. And it is difficult to predict how Armenia’s possible decisions in such conditions will affect Armenia-Russia, Armenia-EU, Armenia-US bilateral relations.

It is noteworthy that last week Moscow already expressed clear dissatisfaction that Paris and Washington renounce the OSCE Minsk Group, and Brussels wants to take away the mediation from Russia in the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in response to a question from an anonymous media outlet on the Foreign Ministry’s website stating that “Moscow has not received any signals from the United States and France on the use of the OSCE Minsk Group in the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.”

Moscow continues to actively declare that due to the war in Ukraine, Washington and Paris refuse to cooperate with Moscow within the framework of the Minsk Group, and that the activities of the Minsk Group have been suspended or, as stated in yesterday’s statement, paralyzed. “Washington and Brussels’s diplomatic activity to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan has increased significantly after Washington and Paris refused to cooperate with us, effectively paralyzing the once well-coordinated work of the three OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. in the announcement.

After the trilateral talks between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 6, Moscow accused Brussels of “shameless attempts to master the topic of well-known Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements at the highest level.”

Stressing that Russia has friendly and allied relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan, Moscow emphasizes that “it is determined to promote the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Moreover, it should be noted that the Russian side published the above-mentioned statement the day after Pashinyan’s official visit to Russia. This was followed by another remarkable event: a telephone conversation between Putin and Michel. On April 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel, among other topics, referring to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin and Michel had reaffirmed their commitment to 2020. November 9, 2021 The importance of consistent implementation of the statements of January 11 and November 26. In this context, the Russian President informed Michel about the implementation of projects for the restoration of economic and transport ties, as well as the launch of the demarcation process and the development of a peace treaty.

Thus, Moscow emphasizes that its role as a major player in regional affairs will not yield to the West. It should be noted that at the briefing the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attached special importance to the fact that the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan Igor Khovayev held consultations in Yerevan, his visit to Baku was also agreed. “One of the main tasks of Igor Khovaev is to assist the Azerbaijani and Armenian partners in the preparation of the peace agreement. The Special Representative has already actively joined the work, held useful consultations in Yerevan. “His visit to Baku has been agreed, which will take place in the near future,” the diplomat said. Zakharova noted that the dialogue is based on the basic principles proposed by Baku for the establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as Yerevan’s constructive response to those proposals.

Thus, Moscow expects constructive cooperation from official Yerevan and Baku, and even some urgency. Two weeks ago, Zakharova stressed that the real situation in the South Caucasus does not allow for a break in the talks, and that “consistent steps” are needed to restore long-term peace and stability.

By the way, it is remarkable what official Moscow points out as a basis. Zakharova said that the basic principles proposed by Baku for the establishment of “interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and their reaction from Yerevan were the basis for the start of negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreement. In other words, it is clear that Moscow is pushing forward the 5 points proposed by Aliyev.

Therefore, the Russian side will spare no effort to sign a peace agreement based on the 5 points proposed by Baku in the establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate relations.

And all those who accuse Brussels of why the West is interfering in Armenia-Azerbaijan issues, why they are rushing to the parties, never address the question of why Moscow is “sponsoring” several trilateral statements with Yerevan and Baku. After signing (referring to the November 9 trilateral document, Aliyev, for example, still demands the “Zangezur Corridor” from Armenia, moreover, in the conditions of Moscow’s consistent silence), now he is trying to sign the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement. to make a “godfather”. After signing such an agreement, what else will Baku demand from Yerevan in the conditions of Moscow’s tacit agreement?

Emma GABRIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

26.04.2022: