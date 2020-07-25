Moscow police refute reports about fresh Armenian-Azerbaijani brawl – Panorama

The Moscow police have actually dismissed media reports declaring another mass brawl appeared in between Armenian and Azerbaijani nationals in the Russian capital in the early hours of Saturday.

The combating broke out near a home on Marshal Zakharov Street in between intoxicated residents, TASS reported, pointing out a source from the interior ministry.

One individual was hurt in the brawl however did not need hospitalization, the source stated, including police officers were determining the other individuals of the battling.

Panorama am reported the skirmishes previously on Saturday, pointing out Interfax news company.