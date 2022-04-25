Moscow appreciates the balanced position of Baku and Yerevan on the issue of Ukraine, even in the conditions of unprecedented external pressure and anti-Russian campaign, the partners are building a policy based on national interests. This was stated by the director of the Fourth Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Denis Gonchar.

“We point out the balanced position of our Azerbaijani-Armenian partners on the situation in Ukraine and the unprecedented anti-Russian campaign by the West. “We are well aware of the pressure exerted by foreign forces on the leadership of Azerbaijan. We believe that building a foreign policy in Baku and Yerevan is guided primarily by our own national interests,” Gonchar said.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN