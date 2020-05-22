Mory Kanté: Guinean musician dies aged 70 from chronic health problems | Music

The Guinean musician Mory Kanté has died aged 70. His son Balla Kanté informed the AFP information company that his demise was the results of untreated chronic health problems.

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” stated Balla. “We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before.” Kanté died in hospital within the capital, Conakry.

Kanté discovered worldwide success in 1987 with the tune Yé Ké Yé Ké. It was the primary African single to promote greater than 1m copies, reaching No 1 throughout a number of European nations and turn into a key observe in Britain’s late 80s membership revolution – in 2018, DJ Paul Oakenfold included the Afro Acid Mix of the observe on an acid home compilation. Yé Ké Yé Ké’s guardian album, Akwaba Beach, turned the bestselling African document of all time and received the 1988 Victoires de la Musique prize for finest Francophone album.

In a 2009 interview, he credited the song’s enduring quality to his enthusiastic spirit. “Whether you play kora, balafon or any other instrument, you have to create something that people will not soon forget. As long as your work is good, we don’t forget it.”

Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour paid tribute, calling Kanté “a baobab of African culture”. The president of Guinea, Alpha Condé, said that African culture was in mourning and praised Kanté’s “exceptional” profession. The French producer Dimitri from Paris described him as a “great music master”.

Of Malian and Guinean descent, Kanté was born within the village of Albadaria on 29 March 1950. His mother and father had been El Hadj Djeli Fodé Kanté and singer Fatouma Kamissoko, from considered one of Guinea’s best-known households of musicians. Age seven, he was despatched from Guinea to Bamako, Mali, to study to play the kora, the instrument that will later make him well-known. He additionally performed balafon. In 1971, age 21, he joined the Rail Band, and later changed Salif Keïta because the singer. Of his time within the band, he stated: “We were young and careless about not thinking about money. Only perfection, perseverance and success counted.”

In the 1980s, Kanté moved to Paris. His recognition in France noticed him nicknamed “the electronic griot”. He cycled by totally different musical types over the following many years. In the 2000s, he embraced extra acoustic music, typically in an orchestral setting. For his 2012 album La Guinéenne, he embraced the golden age of west African music: lyrics within the Guinean Mandinka language accompanied by zouk, funk and reggae.

Later in his profession, Kanté expressed his pleasure that he was capable of assemble an leisure complicated within the village of Nongo, close to Conakry, that includes a 1,500-seat auditorium, two subtle recording studios and leisure services. He additionally gave visitor lectures at universities around the globe, increasing on his curiosity within the industrialisation of tradition.

As a solo artist, he launched 13 studio albums. The final, N’Diarabi, was launched in 2017. In 2014, he recorded Africa Stop Ebola alongside artists together with Amadou & Mariam, Salif Keïta and Oumou Sangaré. It offered 250,000 copies, elevating cash for Médicins Sans Frontières.

Speaking to the Guardian in 2004, he stated he want to be remembered “as a man of culture, as a citizen of the world who delivers his messages in music, and as a tireless traveller looking to meet and know the people of this world”.