Mortgage refinance rates and what you should do

And homeowners are taking notice.

As a guideline, refinancing your mortgage may be worth it if the new rate is roughly 1% below your current rate. But there are numerous other facets — including closing costs, your loan term and how long you plan to stay static in your home — that you need to consider.

What will the new rate be?

Rates have been falling for months as the economy continues to struggle from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic . The new sub-3% average rate for 30-year mortgages could be the seventh record low since March — and no-one knows just how much further rates might fall or if they may rise again.

“Even those of us in the mortgage industry were surprised when rates fell below 3%,” said Ron Svoboda, a home loan loan officer at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank in Nebraska.

Last week that he locked in 30-year fixed-rate mortgages for clients at rates including 2.625% to 2.75%. He also saw a highly qualified borrower freeze a 2.125% rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage for $200,000.

“With Covid-19, the election, the economy, everything that we’re hearing is that rates are not going up anytime soon,” Svoboda said. “But I don’t know how much lower they can go down.”

The most mortgage experts expect rates to stay exactly the same or even drop further a few weeks, according to a poll from Bankrate.com . But the market is volatile and at some point, rates could be driven higher, said Vishal Garg, chief executive and founder of Better.com, a digital lender.

“By waiting, you potentially risk missing out on benefiting from today’s historically low rates,” that he said.

The high demand implies that refinances usually takes weeks to close.

Svoboda said the procedure can on average take about five to six weeks. He said people who locked in rates weeks ago — but hadn’t closed yet — are actually asking to lock in again at the reduced rates.

What are the costs?

A big reason people refinance would be to reduce their monthly payments, but don’t disregard the full cost of the loan.

“Who can’t use lower debt in a time of uncertainty?” said Jason Prattes, a financial adviser at Sprive Capital Management. “But the focus in this environment should be on the cost structure.”

The cost is typically around 2% to 3% of the loan amount, with the origination usually costing about 1% alone, but even that will vary among banks, on the web lenders and brokers. Shop around to compare loan costs from lenders, not merely the rates.

Other fees include processing and underwriting, appraisal, title and application and recording fees. The results of your appraisal — if your property has gone up or down in value — could change the terms and cost of one’s loan.

Also, keep in mind: although a loan is advertised as a “no cost” loan, it generally does not necessarily mean it costs less. While the lending company won’t directly charge costs upfront, the loan will probably carry a greater interest rate than other options that are included with closing costs.

What could be the loan term?

The period of the loan will regulate how much total interest you pay in your mortgage. If you have lived at home for five to 10 years and plan to stay for plenty of more, refinancing again in to a 30-year loan may cost you more.

“While your monthly payment may go down, refinancing back to a 30-year loan may end up costing you more interest because you’re essentially starting over,” said Ryan Mohr, an avowed financial planner with Clarity Capital Management in Oregon.

In that case, look at refinancing to a 20- or 25-year term, and weigh the total amount of principal and interest over the life of your existing loan against a new loan before finishing a refinance, he said.

When will you break even?

While you might consider refinancing if you can get an interest rate that’s 1% lower than your present rate, the true deciding factor is just how long it will take to recoup the cost of refinancing, said Jennifer de Thomas, a certified financial planner with Birch Elliott Financial.

“The lower the total cost of the refinance, the better the deal,” she said.

It is very important to understand your breakeven point, or the point where your savings in monthly premiums and interest overcomes the added costs of refinancing. If it requires you longer to get to that time than you plan to stay static in the home, then refinancing might not be a good plan.

For example, take a $300,000 loan at a rate of 4%, with a payment of $1,400. If you refinance at 2.5%, your monthly payment is currently a more affordable $1,200.

“But if that loan cost $10,000, it will take four years to recover the cost through the lower payment,” she said. “If you plan on staying in the house, no problem. But if you sell the house next year, the amount you owe is closer to $310,000. Not a great deal.”

The back of the envelope calculation would be to take your total costs (including closing costs, title, appraisal and other fees) and divide by your monthly savings, said Mohr. That will tell you how many months you must be in the home to break even on the expense of refinance. But there are plenty of mortgage refinance calculators to help you figure this out, too.

Other reasons to refinance?

Refinancing also gives you the opportunity to shorten the life span of your loan.

When Sean Weaver, an avowed financial planner in Southlake, Texas, did a cash-out refinance on his home in 2018 to do some remodeling, he got a 4.5% rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Now he is refinancing his 30-year mortgage to a 15-year loan. While he expects his payment per month will increase by $350, he is cutting 13 years off the life of the mortgage and saving tens of thousands of dollars in interest payments.

“For many folks adding $350 per month, [or] $4,000 per year, to their homeloan payment isn’t do-able,” that he said. “But I can do it and it’s worth it to me. I’m 43 now and I can pay my house off before I’m 60.”

Some people also check out refinance for them to eliminate an exclusive mortgage insurance payment, said Svoboda.

Buyers in the past couple of years who did not have a great deal of cash to place down might have had to cover PMI, that he said. “If they have been in that house for three to four years, by refinancing they can get out from under that PMI.”

The rates are here, the deciding factor is whether it benefits you, said Garg.

“Don’t try to time the market,” he said. “If the numbers make sense to help you achieve your financial goals, that’s when it makes most sense to refinance.”