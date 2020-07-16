Mortgage rate fall below 3% for first time ever

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to a record low of 2.98% the 2009 week, in accordance with Freddie Mac. That’s the best level in the not exactly 50 years of the mortgage giant’s survey. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.48%.

The average rate for a 30-year-fixed mortgage dropped below last week’s record low of 3.03% and marks the seventh new low since March.

Record-low rates have led to increased demand among homebuyers, in accordance with Freddie Mac.

But the mortgage giant warns that the rise in new virus cases is stalling the the economic recovery, which pause risks turning temporary layoffs in to permanent job losses. That could negatively impact property.

The record low rates have come amid a roller coaster of optimism and pessimism concerning the economy, said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com. “On the downside, an escalating number of coronavirus cases in a growing number of states demonstrate how hard the virus is to contain, especially when trying to jump-start the economy,” she said. “On the upside, signs of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine give hope that there’s a path to a new normal where health concerns don’t dominate decision making.” This week, concerns concerning the economy have helped to push mortgage rates lower. Meanwhile, the chance created by lower mortgage rates is driving up property, and pushing up new mortgage applications from a year ago, she said. Rates which can be more than 80 basis points below last year’s level mean financing the typical home is $125 less monthly versus the same-priced home at last year’s rates, she said. “This is opening doors for many homebuyers, even as the number of homes available for sale dwindles,” Hale said.

Source link