Mortgage delinquencies surge more than 8% to a 9-year high as the coronavirus pandemic hits a corner of the housing market

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Mortgage delinquencies increased a seasonally changed 8.22% in the 2nd quarter to a nine-year high, according to a Monday report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The almost 4% dive from the previous quarter was the biggest in study history, according to the report.

In addition, the delinquency rate for FHA home loans, booked for novice property buyers, leapt to a recordhigh

Read more on Markets Insider

Some house owners are having a hard time to pay their home loans amidst the coronavirus pandemic as the taking place economic downturn continues to slam the labor market, according to a Monday report fromthe Mortgage Bankers Association

Overall mortgage delinquencies increased a seasonally changed 8.22% in the 2nd quarter, according to the MBA. That significant a nine-year high, and a almost 4% boost from the previous quarter, the biggest quarterly dive in the study’s history.

“The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on some homeowners’ ability to make their mortgage payments could not be more apparent,” stated Marina Walsh, MBA’s vice president of market analysis, in a declaration.

Read more: RBC says buy these 47 stocks spanning every industry that are poised to crush the market if Joe Biden wins in a wave election

Some house owners were struck harder than others, according to the report. The delinquency rate for FHA home loans– which are booked for novice property buyers and utilized by lots of minorities and low-income Americans– rose to almost 16% …