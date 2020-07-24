Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection – PlayStation 4



The Mk11: Aftermath Kollection contains Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack and Mk11: aftermath. Purchase early and get Eternal Klash skin pack, Featuring MK9 Scorpion, MK: Deception Sub-Zero and Klassic Frost. In the original Mk11 cinematic story, you’ll take on the role of earthrealm’s protectors as a menacing new foe bends the forces of time, threatening to turn the tide and rewrite a dark history of their own making. Aftermath continue the critically acclaimed storyline in an all-new adventure, where fragile alliances are tested and the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Now is the time to forge a new history.

Experience every guest character including the newly added robocop and Kombat pack’s Terminator t-800, spawn and the Joker

All-new krushingblows, friendships & iconic fatalities

Brand-new stages and stage fatalities

Custom character variations system

