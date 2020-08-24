Morris: Azam FC captain extends stay by a year

The veteran protector has actually corresponded for the Chamazi- based side and has actually been rewarded for his effort

Veteran Azam FC captain Aggrey Morris Ambros has actually extended his stay at the club by another year.

The Taifa Stars centre back has actually become part of the Ice-Cream Makers because 2009 and played a essential function in assisting the group win their maiden Tanzania Mainland League title in 2014. He has actually corresponded for the Chamazi- based side regardless of his age and it is the reason his time at the club has actually been extended.

“Azam FC captain Aggrey Morris is still with us at Azam Complex after extending his contract by a year,” the club validated on Monday through their social networks accounts.

Apart from the league, Morris assisted the Chamazi- based side win the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Kagame Inter- club Cup in 2015 and 2018.

He likewise played a function in assisting the group win the FA Cup in the 2018/19 season and last season, they were gotten rid of in the quarter-finals by Simba SC who ultimately won the competitors.

Earlier in the day, Azam finished the arrival of striker Alain Thierry Akono Akono on a 2-year agreement and went on to verify it was the last transfer carried out in the existing transfer window.

The Cameroon global has actually shown up from AS Fortuna du Mfou and …