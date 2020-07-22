Morocco to celebrate 21st anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to throne – Armenian News

The Kingdom of Morocco is celebrating next Thursday the 21st anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne.

Ever since his enthronement, the country has seen remarkable changes, brought to life through different economic and social projects, as well as important accomplishments achieved through the implementation of profound reforms.

After the long-lasting processes, focusing largely on transitional justice and state independence reinforcement efforts, consolidation of the human rights and adoption of a new Constitution (2011), Morocco is now strongly committed to promoting stability, peace and security on both the international and regional levels.

As part of its peacemaking initiative, Morocco launched the “Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates” in March 2015. The institution currently trains hundreds of imams and mourchidates from Africa and Europe.

Committed to the spirit of solidarity and its new migration policy frameworks (based on humanistic objectives, responsible procedures and full respect for migrants and refugees’ fundamental human rights), the Moroccan Government has launched several regularization operations of the situation of thousands of sub-Saharan citizens.

Traditionally described as a gateway to Africa, the Kingdom of Morocco currently enjoys political stability, robust infrastructure, and a strategic location, which have contributed to its emergence as a regional manufacturing and export base for international companies.

In 2018, Morocco shared with South Africa the top rank of foreign direct investment (FDI) destinations on the African continent.

Morocco has ratified 69 bilateral investment treaties for the promotion and protection of investments and 60 economic agreements – including with the United States and most EU nations – in an effort to eliminate the double taxation of income or profit. Morocco’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States entered into effect in 2006, eliminating tariffs on more than 95 per cent of qualifying consumer and industrial goods. The Government of Morocco plans to phase out tariffs for a limited number of products through 2030.

Several European political figures have recently praised Morocco’s strategy of containing the spread of coronavirus. The European Commission, in particular, congratulated the country on its coronavirus response, which spared the country thousands of deaths and protected its health infrastructure through a mix of lockdown measures and social and economic support.