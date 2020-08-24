Morocco rejects normalising ties with Israel – Middle East Monitor

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani on Sunday turned down any normalisation of relations with Israel, Reuters reports.

“We refuse any normalisation with the Zionist entity because this emboldens it to go further in breaching the rights of the Palestinian people,” El Otmani informed his Islamist PJD celebration.

The remarks came ahead of a see to the area by Jared Kushner, a senior advisor and son-in-law to United States President Donald Trump, and after the UAE and Israel struck an offer to normalise ties.

Morocco’s main position has actually remained in assistance of the two-state service, with East Jerusalem as capital of a Palestinian state.

Morocco and Israel started low-level ties in 1993 after an Israeli-Palestinian peace offer was reached. But Rabat suspended relations with the Jewish state after the break out of a Palestinian uprising in 2000.

