Morocco pop star jailed for 8 months in blackmail scandal – Middle East Monitor

Moroccan pop star Dounia Batma was jailed for 8 months on charges of blackmail, the New Arab reported.

Batma’s sibling Ibtissam was likewise slapped with a 12- month sentence, together with “self-styled fashion designer” Aicha Ayach, who got a 18- month sentence for her function.

The “Hamza mon bb case” (called after the incriminating Snapchat and Instagram accounts), has actually controlled the headings and grasped the country because 2018, and included the Batma sis and accomplice Ayach released indecent images, videos and other material on social platforms Instagram and Snapchat in order to blackmail and damage celebs.

After hours of consideration, Batma and her sibling were condemned of fraudulently getting individual info, personal photos and correspondence and publishing them online without permission of the owners.

The Arab Idol star and her sibling were likewise condemned of sharing individual info with the harmful objective to weaken personal privacy and track record of the victims.

Initially, the ladies were charged with scams, however these charges were later drop.

The Arab Idol runner-up and her sibling were very first apprehended in December 2019, however were later on launched on bail and had their passports taken for fears they would get away the nation to prevent justice.

Three other accuseds in the case were sentenced in February to 2 years in jail and bought to pay fines of $1,070 each.