Morocco patient forced to go to bank by ambulance to pay for surgery – Middle East Monitor

A Moroccan patient was forced to go to the bank by ambulance in order to pay her surgery expenditures.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, a stunning video has actually appeared revealing the lady pushing the ambulance stretcher in front of the bank entryway where a staff member helped her in signing the documentation.

Relatives of the patient stated that the health center firmly insisted that she be taken to the bank in order to pay her fees of the surgery.

Morocco has a two-tiered healthcare system; there is a universal public health care along with a personal health care system, although the general public health care system has actually been explained by one blog writer as“dismal, at best” In May it was reported that the EU will help the nation’s health sector amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with a $118 million help plan. World Morocco News has actually formerly reported on the nation’s continuously failing system, where the bad rural-based residents discover it hard to travel to the city looking for treatment.

