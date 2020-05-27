Morocco group condemns institutions promoting artistic, cinematic ties with Israel – Middle East Monitor

The Moroccan Observatory towards Normalisation on Monday condemned what it thought-about an try made by broadcaster M2 and the Moroccan Film Centre to advertise normalisation with Israel.

The physique mentioned that M2 aired a present on the night of Eid Al-Fitr that includes Israel’s Tom Cohen, head of the Jerusalem East and West Orchestra, within the presence of the Israeli singer, Netta Barzilai, “with the participation of a few Moroccan singers and musicians”.

The assertion indicated that “in the same period between Sunday and Monday, the Moroccan Film Centre also scheduled a lengthy Zionist propaganda film promoting normalization with the Occupation state,” declaring the transfer as “a manifestation of artistic and cinematic normalization”.

M2 and the Moroccan Film Centre didn’t reply to the accusations.

Aziz Hanawi, the Secretary-General of the Observatory instructed Anadolu Agency that “these attempts come within the framework of simultaneous and cross-border normalization waves that seek, through art, to normalize the Zionist presence in the Arab world.”

