Mornington Peninsula has less COVID cases than the free people of Geelong but remain in lockdown

Driving into Mornington off the Peninsula Freeway citizens truly feel a long method from the huge smoke.

Positioned 57 kms south of Melbourne, it is understood for its ‘town’ feel and is the entrance to some of the most costly beachside houses inVictoria

The drive into Mornington is accompanied by big stretches of farmland, orchards and the odd winery.

Local Portsea coffee shop employee LaraHowe Portsea was swamped with people from Melbourne over the weekend

People in Mornington are required to take their coffee and leave after being consisted of in the Melbourne lockdown

Residents along the peninsula need to eliminate their coffee and beer

The location takes pleasure in 192 kms of shoreline with 70 percent of its land classified as ‘Green Wedge’.

A big indication along the roadway informs visitors they are no longer in urbaneMelbourne

Up up until recently, numerous citizens of the peninsula believed that indication to be real.

That was up until they were locked down with the rest ofMelbourne

Victoria tape-recorded another stunning tally on Monday, with 177 brand-new cases of COVID-19 over night – 25 connected to understood break outs, Premier Daniel Andrews stated.

There are now 1,612 active cases of the infection in Victoria and 72 people in medical facility struggling with COVID-19 – 17 of whom are in extensive care.

Positioned straight on the opposite side of the Mornington Peninsula, throughout Port Phillip Bay, the town of Geelong and its seaside areas remainfree

Last week, Daily Mail Australia observed the people of ‘G-Town’ enjoying their liberty.

In Geelong, stores remain open and people are free to capture up for a beer and a coffee.

In Portsea, on the suggestion of the peninsula, residents can sit at the pier and watch the ferryboat from the free land of Queenscliff motor throughout the bay.

The practice is typically done from the beer garden at the renowned Portsea Hotel, but beachside beers are out for them for a minimum of the next 6 weeks.

In Queenscliff, residents can still take pleasure in a pint and a punt at the regional.

Rye Pier sits nearly totally empty onMonday The location has been positioned in stringent lockdown with the rest of Melbourne

The popular streets of Portsea sit empty. A group of people can be seen socially distancing at the regional pastry shop

People on social networks have actually revealed their discouragement that Mornington Peninsula is in reality still a cosmopolitan Melbourne zone

Residents struck social networks asking why they needed to pay local rates with Australia Post if they are a cosmopolitan zone

In Geelong, about a 75 km drive southwest from the heart of Melbourne, COVID-19 has contaminated 73 people, with 5 activecases

On the Mornington Peninsula, in the southeast, they have 64 verified cases, without any active case.

While Geelong continues to press through the pandemic, Mornington Peninsula stays in limbo.

On Monday, Daily Mail Australia checked out municipalities along the peninsula all the method as much asPortsea

Last week, seaside towns along the Surf Coast, on the ‘free side’ of the bay, were pumping with activity.

Too much activity, the residents in Lorne grumbled.

Like Portsea, Lorne is packed with vacation houses, which were swamped when the lockdown was revealed by Premier Andrews recently.

When the pandemic very first started in Victoria, Portsea residents raged it had actually been brought into their neighborhood from vacation resident.

Back then, citizens teed off at the ‘Colorado cluster’ and put up indications around the seaside town blasting them to have actually remained in Aspen, where they captured the infection.

On Monday, Portsea was all but dead.

Resident in Portsea on the Mornington Peninsula are mad they have actually been pushed into lockdown while Geelong stays open

The popular Point Nepean Road situated within the Mornington Peninsula National Park

A punter throughout January’s Portsea Polo occasion. Portsea is the play area for Melbourne’s abundant and well-known, who were implicated of dispersing the infection in March

The free land of Queenscliff rests on the horrizon and can be seen from the suggestion of Portsea

The weekend was a various story, Daily Mail Australia was informed.

A lady operating at one coffee shop informed Daily Mail Australia she comprehended why the premier had actually locked down their town.

‘People who have vacation houses here have actually boiled down,’ she stated. ‘The infection has been broughtin Some people are constantly going to do the incorrect thing.’

Others are still downright mad.

‘This has been the quietest it’s been for a week,’ another store owner stated. ‘Most of the people in town do not live here. They’ve come here to get away Melbourne.’

The female declared Melburnians had actually even begun leasing in Portsea to get away the bleak Melbourne lock down.

Mornington Peninsula mayor Sam Hearn informed Daily Mail Australia there were absolutely more people than typical out and about last weekend.

Mr Hearn stated people from Melbourne would continue to enter into the town while it was classified as urbaneMelbourne

‘That’s the primary issue we have. As the laws and limitations stand, technically somebody can drive from Werribee (on the opposite of Port Phillip Bay) to Sorrento to play golf or fish or whatever,’ he stated.

Mr Hearn stated the Mornington Peninsula had actually currently been amongst the worst struck locations of Melbourne due to the preliminarylockdown

The location is popular amongst Australians who go to Melbourne not just for its beaches, but its access to great dining and wineries.

Police have actually established obstructions to attempt and stop ‘blow-ins’ from going toLorne Portsea citizens want they might keep vacation house constructs too

Lorne was heaving with people recently as people overlooked demands to remain at house

Lorne companies may yet endure the COVID-19 crisis. Mornington Peninsula companies are stressed they will not

Portsea was empty on Monday, but residents state it has been chaotic with Melburnians who have actually ventured to their vacation houses throughout lockdown

Mornington was peaceful on Monday amidst COVIDlockdown Business owners are irritated that they have actually been consisted of in the urbane lockdown while Geelong hasn’t

‘ I think in order of top priorities … the very first is the health danger which travel danger and after that the 2nd is, directly off the bat, is if we have actually got no active cases down here and we can be a bit safeguarded from the high infection rates of the city, then our companies are going to be a bit much better off if they have the ability to be on the exact same footing as the Surf Coast, Phillip Island and Geelong,’ Mr Hearn stated.

The mayor thinks numerous citizens currently presumed the location was classified as local.

‘They’re thinking “Oh wait, you’re telling us you classify us as metropolitan and that doesn’t kind of sit with their community perception or identity of the peninsula”,’ he stated.

On Monday, towns such as Rosebud and Blairgowrie, along the peninsula seemed hectic.

The renowned Portsea Hotel sits empty onMonday Unlike bars in Geelong, it can not open due to stringent lockdown

A bar without any beer: The Portsea Hotel on Monday

In Blairgowrie, older Australians might be seen gathering together taking pleasure in a coffee with little issue for self distancing.

Rosebud company owner Tony Gough informed Daily Mail Australia they ought to have the ability to open-up like people inGeelong

Mr Gough’s trip bus company, Amour Of The Grape, has been required to close once again in spite of their being no active cases of COVID in the location.

‘We don’ t have anycases So why are we locked down?,’ he stated.

The reality Geelong, which borders the COVID hotspot of Wyndham with 196 active cases, is not locked down is rubbing even more salt in their injuries.

‘We can’t get any cash for financing – they do not consider us part of Melbourne when it concerns facilities costs … we do not have access to the transportation choices that the other parts that are in lockdown have,’ Mr Gough stated.

‘We can’t even get cash for the Jetty Road Mornington Peninsula Freeway overpass to stop all that traffic banking up, yet Geelong gets millions of dollars for their arena.’

Mr Gough stated while companies would still deal with no Melburnians in town, they would still have the ability to trade.

‘At least if the peninsula was open we would have the ability to take some people out. The residents might head out and the wineries would be open,’ he stated. ‘It may not be much company, but a minimum of it would be some.’

The Mornington Peninsula town of Mount Martha was most likely amongst the busiest on Monday

Dromana, along the peninsula, was deserted on Monday amidst COVID lockdown