Morning mail: protests and violence flare across US, Rio Tinto says sorry, a boy’s marathon achievement | Australia news

Violence and civil unrest proceed to flare within the US after one other evening of protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Donald Trump’s nationwide safety adviser, Robert O’Brien, has denied that systemic racism exists within the nation. His boss has tweeted that the US will likely be designating Antifa, a militant anti-fascist motion, as a terrorist organisation, persevering with a behavior of blaming violence throughout the protests on leftwing organisations. And Floyd’s brother says a telephone name from the president did little to assuage his harm: “He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak,” Philonise Floyd stated. Journalists are reporting and recording being shot at, teargassed, arrested and intimidated and protesters chanting “I can’t breathe” clashed with the Secret Service and police outdoors the White House in a single day. Around the world individuals are expressing solidarity with the demonstrators and, in Australia, the household of David Dunday – an Aboriginal man who stated “I can’t breathe” 12 instances earlier than he died whereas being restrained by 5 jail guards in Sydney – stated they’ve been traumatised anew by footage of Floyd’s dying.

Research exhibits misinformation concerning the origins of Covid-19 is much extra prone to be unfold by pro-Trump, QAnon or Republican bots on Twitter than some other supply. The research was commissioned by the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology. There are fears the US protests might result in a surge in coronavirus circumstances. The Minnesota governor urged demonstrators to put on masks and observe social distancing, whereas in Los Angeles testing centres closed as a consequence of security considerations. Global coronavirus infections have handed the 6m mark as Latin America hit the grim milestone of 50,000 deaths, half of them in Brazil.

The Australian authorities gave non-public pathology firms profitable contracts to check for Covid-19. A Guardian Australia investigation reveals main pathology firms had been handed profitable contracts by way of restricted tenders, closed assortment centres had been shielded from takeover, and the Coalition offered massive subsidy will increase after business lobbying. The well being division stated the contract was awarded by way of a restricted course of because of the urgency of the scenario, and the Australian Pathology chief government says all of the measures offered had been “extraordinarily critical” to help the sector.

Juukan Gorge within the Pilbara in Western Australia. Photograph: PKKP Aboriginal Corporation/AFP/Getty Images



The mining big Rio Tinto has apologised to conventional homeowners in Western Australia’s north after destroying a important Indigenous website courting again 46,000 years. Rio detonated explosives in a part of the Juukan Gorge final Sunday, destroying two historic rock shelters, which devastated the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura folks.

The federal authorities has introduced a “limited capacity” return to mutual obligation necessities for Australia’s welfare recipients from subsequent week. Mutual obligations had been paused in the beginning of the coronavirus disaster however the authorities now says a three-phase reintroduction will start this month.

Australian unions have warned in opposition to any push for efficient pay cuts. The union chief Sally McManus gave the warning after the Australian Industry Group known as for no enhance to the minimal wage amid the coronavirus pandemic restoration.

Scott Morrison has confirmed that he has been in talks with the US about attending the postponed G7 summit. Donald Trump has stated the present G7 membership doesn’t adequately signify “what’s going on in the world”, and particularly cited Australia, Russia, South Korea and India as doable additions.

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken within the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Cape Canaveral. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP



Two Nasa astronauts have docked the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule to the International Space Station in one other milestone second for his or her historic mission. SpaceX confirmed docking had been made at 10.16am ET above the China-Mongolia border.

Senior public well being officers within the UK have made a last-minute plea for ministers to scrap an imminent easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England. Experts are warning the nation is unprepared to take care of any surge in an infection and that public resolve to take steps to restrict transmission has been eroded.

Prominent figures from across Brazil’s political spectrum have a printed a high-profile manifesto calling for a united entrance to guard democracy and lives. It comes amid rising alarm over President Jair Bolsonaro’s authoritarian outbursts and shambolic response to coronavirus.

Finally there’s actual motion on Australia’s local weather coverage – however time isn’t on our aspect. Anna Skarbek, chief government of the impartial not-for-profit ClimateWorks Australia, writes that if velocity weren’t a issue, we might rely in the marketplace to incentivise inexperienced know-how at its personal tempo. But she says we’ve entered a essential decade within the race in opposition to local weather change.

Operation Buffalo, ABC TV’s comedy/drama about nuclear testing at Maralinga, by no means fairly finds its steadiness, writes Luke Buckmaster. The six-part collection is about within the mid-1950s and is impressed by actual occasions within the South Australian outback. With a “uniformly strong” solid and a expert cinematographer, the collection veers between sly comedy and darker drama – and, in keeping with this assessment of the primary three episodes, it doesn’t at all times stick the touchdown.

After months of dramatically decreased freedoms, the shock of getting again to regular might be jarring. Take a lesson in readjustment from three individuals who’ve been by way of this earlier than – the New Zealand mountaineer Peter Hillary, the astronaut Andy Thomas and the intrepid sailor Jessica Watson. All of them say the method of change brings issue and alternative.

Full Story examines how a nationwide safety legislation is resulting in secret trials in Australia. Last week, in a courthouse in Canberra, reporters had been handed a assertion by the defendant as they walked out the door. It merely learn: “I am unable to say much and you are unable to report much, this is the state of our now fragile democracy.” The Guardian Australia reporter Christopher Knaus explains how this trial took place, and the legislation that’s allowed this story to be shrouded in secrecy.

Full Story How a nationwide safety legislation is resulting in secret trials in Australia Sorry your browser doesn’t help audio – however you may obtain right here and hear https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/05/31-05630-FS_NSI_.mp3

Full Story is Guardian Australia’s news podcast. Subscribe free of charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or some other podcasting app.

The much-anticipated return of the NRL has concluded with a big win for the Manly Sea Eagles over Canterbury. Tom Trbojevic placed on a present, scoring a double and establishing three tries for Manly, seemingly rising from the lockdown as a higher participant than when he went in.

The Nationals MP George Christensen arrange a web site backing his push for a China inquiry which is linked to a business promoting sugar pills to treat urinary tract infections, reviews the Age right now. ABC News is reporting that fraudsters have been stealing Australians’ superannuation through the Covid-19 early access scheme. The Australian has a story about the suspension of Australia’s immigration pipeline shrinking the economy by up to $40bn a year. And, should you missed it on the weekend, the Saturday Paper examined one Queensland town’s decades-long legal fight in opposition to being subsumed by a coalmine.

Ben Fordham takes over Alan Jones’ radio present from right now.

An attraction judgment is predicted over the Northern Territory youth detainee Dylan Voller’s profitable defamation motion.

Nine-year-old Tobias Weller completes the ultimate leg of a 26.2-mile stroll he has known as his ‘ginormous challenge’. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA



Tobias Weller, a nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism, has raised £60,000 for charity by strolling up and down his Sheffield highway for 70 days. He initially wished to do a 1km sponsored stroll in his native park however when England’s lockdown descended he determined to finish a marathon by strolling up and down the Sheffield highway the place he lives. His 70-day journey raised tens of hundreds of kilos greater than his preliminary aim of £500.

