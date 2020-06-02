Morning mail: Biden condemns Trump, protesters march in Sydney, window therapy | Australia news

Good morning, that is Emilie Gramenz bringing you the principle tales and must-reads on Wednesday 3 June.

Top tales

Joe Biden says Donald Trump is “part of the problem and accelerates it”, as heated demonstrations over the police killing of African American man George Floyd proceed in the US. It’s emerged that lawyer common William Barr personally requested for a fringe across the White House to be prolonged, ensuing in the forcible elimination of peaceable protesters, together with the tear gassing of episcopal clergy linked to St John’s church the place Donald Trump held a photograph alternative. Police have been criticised over their heavy-handed response and Australia’s embassy has raised concern over an obvious assault on a Channel 7 news staff. Millions of individuals have posted black squares on social media in help of the Black Lives Matter motion, although others say it’s reductive. In some cities, police have marched with protestors. In Sydney, lots of of individuals have marched protesting Indigenous deaths in custody and George Floyd’s killing.

Recordings of inner conferences of the World Health Organisation present it struggled to get wanted info from China throughout essential early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The recordings, obtained by the Associated Press, contradict the WHO’s public reward of Beijing’s response to the outbreak. Germany is lifting its journey warning to Europe; and Greek authorities admit their too-good-to-be-true journey provide to Australians would breach journey restrictions anyway.

Documents launched beneath Freedom of Information reveal that regardless of warnings of dire bushfire dangers, the federal authorities’s follow-up was sluggish. The paperwork present that whereas some elements of the paperwork have been conscious by August that the nation was dealing with a horror season, that urgency didn’t attain their political masters. Most notable was the commonwealth’s advert hoc response on aerial firefighting, which was effectively documented through the fires. Meanwhile the royal fee into nationwide pure catastrophe preparations has been advised pilots flying water-bombing aircrafts are “consistently tasked too late for fires”.

Australia

The historian Jenny Hocking says she is “extremely disappointed” that the National Archives of Australia has asserted it has 90 enterprise days to declassify palace letters as ordered by the High Court. The correspondence is between the Queen and the governor common John Kerr in the lead as much as former prime minister Gough Whitlam’s 1975 dismissal.

A Sydney police officer is beneath investigation after video emerged exhibiting him slamming a 16-year-old Indigenous boy face-first onto pavement. The constable has been positioned on restricted duties.

The Greens say a authorities promotion for the forestry trade that encourages Australians to “look up at the trees, think about wood” ought to be taken down after a current federal courtroom ruling on native forest logging. The movies intention to advertise Australia’s logging trade as environmentally sustainable.

The world

A government-ordered inquiry has discovered loss of life charges from Covid-19 in England have been increased amongst folks of black and Asian origin than some other ethnic group. The illness has claimed virtually 50,000 lives in the UK since February.

Experts say DNA has helped them piece collectively fragments of the Dead Sea scrolls, and decide which texts could have travelled a distance, and the way widespread the writings have been.

Austrian authorities have unveiled a design for turning the home the place Adolf Hitler was born right into a police station, attempting to make it unattractive as a pilgrimage website for individuals who glorify the Nazi dictator.

Recommended reads









Musician and actor Benhur Helwend created window artwork on the Whiddon aged care residence in Sydney’s north shore. Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian



Window therapy is bringing pleasure to residents in Australia’s aged care amenities. Benhur Helwend sanitises his ukulele, meticulously washes his fingers and slaps on a cheery boater hat as soon as per week earlier than he performs – behind glass – for residents in an effort to interact them in the humanities. He’s additionally grow to be one thing of a Mr Squiggle, utilizing liquid chalk markers to attract and write messages on home windows as a technique to join along with his viewers.

Scott Morrison ought to use Cook’s 250th anniversary to insist Britain return the Gweagal protect, writes Paul Daley. The artefact, held by the British Museum, is an emblem of Indigenous survival, resistance and endurance. Rodney Kelly, a sixth-generation descendant of the warrior Cooman, who Cook shot on that day of first contact in 1770, has lengthy been lobbying the museum. He says, “It’s at the point now where [Morrison] could make a real difference in getting it back here for good if he wanted to.”

Clem Bastow highlights the addictive internet sequence dissecting your favorite TV and film performances. YouTube’s Technique Critique units out to reply such burning questions as: Is that accent dire? Is that disguise reasonable? Could that automotive chase have actually occurred like that?

Listen

Today on Full Story, is it too late to save lots of the Great Barrier Reef? This summer season, the world’s largest coral reef system suffered the worst mass bleaching outbreak ever witnessed. Graham Readfearn seems at whether or not persons are prepared to just accept the fact that no less than 70% of the world’s coral reefs will quickly be misplaced.

Full Story Is it too late to save lots of the Great Barrier Reef? Sorry your browser doesn’t help audio – however you possibly can obtain right here and pay attention https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/06/02-37719-FS_reef_bleaching.mp3

Full Story is Guardian Australia’s news podcast. Subscribe at no cost on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or some other podcasting app.

Sport













Joe Stimson of the Bulldogs walks off through the spherical 2 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images



A return to an area focus is a serious win for the NRL, which has struggled to draw sizeable crowds to behemoth stadiums which can be crammed a handful of instances a 12 months. Nick Tedeschi writes {that a} renewed give attention to smaller venues is what the league wants.

The English Premier League is near presenting a provisional fixture checklist for the rest of the season to its golf equipment. But the unfortunate ones face a sequence of three video games in seven days.

Media roundup

In the Daily Telegraph, ex-NSW minister Don Harwin plans to contest a fine for breaching Covid-19 journey restrictions. A disgraced former police officer whose conviction for assaulting an adolescent was overturned is taking Victoria Police to court to compel the force to reinstate him, stories The Age. And The Advertiser stories travel bubbles between Adelaide, Hobart and Canberra could open by school holidays.

Coming up

The March quarter nationwide accounts shall be launched and are anticipated to indicate the Australian financial system shrank between 0.1% and 0.5% at the beginning of the 12 months.

The bushfire royal fee will think about whether or not the federal authorities ought to get new powers to set off the deployment of the Australian Defence Force after pure disasters.

The excessive courtroom will hear Binsaris, Webster, O’Shea and Austral v Northern Territory over using tear gasoline on the appellants at Don Dale Youth Detention Centre.

And for those who’ve learn this far…













Joseph ‘Joe Exotic’ Maldonado-Passage with one in every of his tigers. Photograph: Netflix US/AFP/Getty Images



Beleaguered zoo proprietor Joe Exotic, topic of Netflix’s hit documentary sequence Tiger King, has now suffered the indignity of rival Carole Baskin gaining management of what was as soon as his zoo. Exotic did not pay her $1m in copyright and trademark fits, and now self-styled conservationist Baskin’s been given management of the Wynnewood, Oklahoma premises by the courts.