Mormon leaders ask church members to wear face masks in public to defend against coronavirus

The Utah Area Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
, which includes regional leaders who command the church’s activities in the area, asked church members in an e-mail to wear face coverings in public “for the blessing and benefit of all.”
“We are in the midst of a global pandemic unlike any the world has experienced in more than a century,” the e-mail checks out. “Latter-day Saints are not immune.”
Elders Craig Christensen, Randy Funk and Walter Gonz ález, who consist of the Utah Area Presidency, praised the members who returned to church services usingmasks
“Now we ask all Latter-day Saints in the Utah Area to be good citizens by wearing face coverings when in public,” they composed.
There are almost 30,000 coronavirus cases in Utah, according to thestate health department
Almost half of those cases are in Salt Lake County, the most populated county in the state where the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints is headquartered. The greatest case rate, however, is in San Juan County, part of the Navajo Nation, whichin May had the highest per capita infection rate in the US
Face masks
can avoid the user from sending the infection if they’re asymptomatic, according to health authorities who study the advantages ofmasks Paired with social distancing, face coverings are the most effective way to prevent coronavirus transmission
, a research study released in June discovered.
Though most spiritual leaders customized their services for the pandemic, coronavirus precaution have actually been overlooked insome religious circles
At least 2 pastors in Florida
and Louisiana
were apprehended for holding services after locations of praise were bought to close throughout statewide lockdown orders.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints suspended much of its activity due to the coronavirus, sending out missionaries house and closing the majority of its temples. Many of those temples have actually considering that resumed services this month as the church starts its own phased resuming, though lots of church activities stay suspended, including its curricula and Tabernacle Choir efficiencies.
In a news release
previously this month, the Church didn’t consist of masks in its list of recommended preventative steps. The church suggested members cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and keep at least 6 feet of range from other individuals, however using a face covering wasn’t discussed.
