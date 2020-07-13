Mormon leaders ask church members to wear face masks in public to defend against coronavirus

The Utah Area Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints , which includes regional leaders who command the church’s activities in the area, asked church members in an e-mail to wear face coverings in public “for the blessing and benefit of all.”

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic unlike any the world has experienced in more than a century,” the e-mail checks out. “Latter-day Saints are not immune.”

Elders Craig Christensen, Randy Funk and Walter Gonz ález, who consist of the Utah Area Presidency, praised the members who returned to church services usingmasks

Source link