Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title By Reuters

By Rory Carroll

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Collin Morikawa made a sensational late eagle after the drive of his life to retreat from a loaded leaderboard and protect a two-shot success at the PGA Championship on Sunday in just the 2nd major start of his profession.

The 23- year-old American, who started the day 2 shots back of over night leader Dustin Johnson, shot a bogey-free six-under-par 64 to reach 13 under for the competition.

Former world top Johnson (68) and English Ryder Cup veteran Paul Casey (66) ended up in a share of 2nd location.

“It’s amazing, it’s been a life goal,” Morikawa stated after getting the prize. “But to close it out here in San Francisco, pretty much my second home, is pretty special.”

The first major of the COVID-19 age looked headed for a playoff as the day started with 11 gamers within 3 shots of Johnson, and at one point late in the round 7 gamers held a share of first location.

Morikawa took the straight-out lead at the par-four 14 th where he cracked in from 54 feet for birdie.

Then, after directly missing out on at birdie at 15, Morikawa struck the shot of the competition as his tee chance at the 294- backyard par-four 16 th hole settled 7 feet from the cup for an eagle …