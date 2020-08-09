Morikawa grabs early one-shot clubhouse lead By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters PGA: PGA Championship – Third Round



2/4

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Collin Morikawa birdied 3 of his last 4 holes to get a one-shot, third-round clubhouse lead over Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship on Saturday while over night leader Li Haotong was one shot lower after 9 holes.

Li was the on-course leader when he made the turn at TPC Harding Park as he aims to end up being the very first Chinese guy to win a significant champion.

Li gave up the lead when he provided his very first bogey considering that Thursday on the par-four 5th however got it back with a birdie on the par-four seventh.

The 25- year-old, who has actually never ever won a PGA Tour occasion, got up and down to conserve par on the difficult par-four 8th hole, which appeared to provide him momentum.

The 23- year-old Morikawa completed with an excellent round of five-under 65 that consisted of 7 birdies and 2 bogeys in foggy and windy conditions to sit at seven-under 203 through 54 holes.

DeChambeau (66) drained pipes a 95- foot putt on his last to sit 6 under for the competition, which is being played without fans for the very first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.