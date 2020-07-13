Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Still 3 shots behind Justin Thomas with 3 holes to play, Morikawa made just one birdie and it sufficed for a 6-under 66 to force a playoff.

The 3 times he played the 18 th hole, he two times might just see as Thomas had 10- foot putts for the win.

The other time, Morikawa had to make a 25- foot putt to keep playing.

The just dull minute Sunday at the Workday Charity Open was completion, when Morikawa took 2 putts for par from simply within 10 feet to beat Thomas on the 3rd playoff hole and win for the 2nd time in his profession.

“Amazing,” Morikawa stated when asked how he would summarize the day to somebody who just saw the outcome.

That covered a great deal of area.

Morikawa never ever appeared like the winner up until it was over.

Thomas had 10 straight one-putt greens, the last one a 25- foot eagle putt on the par-5 15 th for the three-shot lead with 3 holes to play. And while he made 2 bogeys for a 69 that enabled a playoff, he had factor to believe it was over when he made a 50- foot birdie putt from the back of the 18 th green.

“I never assumed it was over,” Thomas stated. “Percentages would say that it heavily is close to being that way. … I just tried to keep my head down and think he’s going to make it, but hoping he’s not, selfishly, but he did.”

Thomas missed out on a 10- footer for par in policy, and a putt close to that exact same line for birdie on the 2nd additional hole. He was done in by a tee shot onNo 10 that ended up in the rough behind a tree, requiring him to pitch out 102 backyards except the green. He missed his 15- foot par putt, leading to Morikawa’s two-putt par and the win.

It was a wild trip for Thomas, too. He began with a two-shot lead, routed by 3 after simply 5 holes, made 4 straight birdies and was ahead by 3 shots 10 holes later on, and eventually lost in a playoff.

“It’s completely unacceptable to give up a three-shot lead with three to go,” Thomas stated. “I’m upset, I’m disappointed in myself. But at the end of the day it’s over with now, and I just need to take some time this afternoon and tonight to build on it and figure out what I can do better going into next week.”

They return in 4 days for the Memorial on a Muirfield Village course anticipated to be as quick as a U.S. Open.

This was a huge win for the 23- year-old Morikawa, who in his 13 months given that finishing from Cal currently has actually developed a credibility for a high level of consistency. His just triumph was at an opposite-field occasion last summertime. He beat a field at the Workday Charity Open that included 5 of the top 10 in the world.

“This is a huge kind of stepping stone,” stated Morikawa, who goes toNo 13 in the world, one area ahead of TigerWoods “We got No. 1 out of the way. We got No. 2. Let the gates just open and let’s keep going.”

It was his 2nd playoff given that the PGA Tour returned June 11 from the COVID-19 pandemic. Morikawa lost on the very first additional hole at Colonial by missing out on a 3-foot putt. He had a 2-foot putt in policy on Sunday that captured the left edge of the cup and swirledin “My heartbeat must have skipped a billion times,” he stated.

The just thing missing out on was a handshake from JackNicklaus He’ll exist next week for the Memorial, as the PGA Tour remains at Muirfield Village.

Viktor Hovland of Norway had a 71 and ended up alone in 3rd. He was in the last group of 3 young stars, all of whom had the lead at some time throughout the last round.

Hovland’s hopes ended with 2 shots– discovering a bunker from the 10 th fairway for bogey, and a motorist on the obtainable 14 that just missed out on by about 5 feet, enough to gradually topple down the bank and into the water.

Morikawa likewise struck chauffeur on the 14 th that rolled 12 feet away. He directly missed out on the eagle putt, while Thomas struck a remarkable wedge with side spin to 3 feet for birdie to remain one ahead. That’s when it appeared the competition turned in Thomas’ favor.

Morikawa was in thick rough right of the fairway on the par-5 15 th, uncertain he might overcome the slope to the next area of fairway. It came out heavy, simply through the fairway into light rough 190 backyards away. By then, Thomas struck 3-wood to 25 feet. Morikawa went through a bunker to the high slope by the green, and succeeded to slice that chip high in the air to 5 feet. Thomas made his eagle putt. Morikawa made his par to survive.

“A three-shot cushion with three to go is a lot different than four with three to go,” Morikawa stated. “And then him hitting somewhat of a poor tee shot on 16, I knew this was my window of opportunity.”

Thomas missed out on a 10- foot par putt. Morikawa captured a great bounce with a regular 8-iron to the 17 th and made a 10- foot birdie. Thomas discovered the fairway bunker off the tee at the 18 th, played except the green and could not make his par.

The beginning times were gone up to prevent a projection of thunderstorms, so the last round was transmitted on a hold-up, readily available live just on streaming.

With no fans on the course, it was the wildest finish that barely anybody saw.