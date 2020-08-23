Morgan’s Mercedes wins red-flagged R3

Morgan had actually led all the method from 2nd on the reversed grid, however the Ciceley Motorsport chauffeur had the 2 BMWs of Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant plus the Infiniti of Ash Sutton right on his tail when the race was stopped and not rebooted.

Stephen Jelley, running 20th in the Team Parker Racing BMW, crashed at Druids and, as his cars and truck slewed throughout the track, he was gathered greatly by the Team Hard Volkswagen of Nicolas Hamilton, who struck the barriers, with Hamilton’s team-mate Ollie Brown likewise sustaining damage in the event. The motorists all emerged from their wrecks and appeared to have actually sustained no severe injuries.

Morgan’s excellent vacation offered him an early lead from Oliphant and the BTC Racing Honda Civic of Tom Chilton, while reversed-grid poleman Bobby Thompson’s Audi instantly dived down the order. On the 3rd lap, Turkington handled to sculpt a space down the within Chilton into the Hislop’s chicane.

As the 2 cars and trucks rubbed bodywork, second-race winner Ash Sutton was likewise able to dart his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti ahead of Chilton and into 4th. Together, Turkington and Sutton focused the leading duo of Morgan and Oliphant, however Morgan was placung the Mercedes completely to avoid himself being susceptible to attack.

Oliphant turned on …