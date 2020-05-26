Morgan Wallen Apologizes After Getting Arrested Outside Kid Rock’s Bar

Morgan Wallen had fairly the Memorial Day weekend.

The nation singer identified for hit songs like “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You” is apologizing following his arrest in Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Tennessean, Morgan bought kicked out of Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse Saturday night time for allegedly “kicking glass items.”

Once he made it onto the streets, police allege Morgan bought into verbal fights with passerby’s. “Officers gave (Wallen) several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused to walk away,” the arrest warrant acknowledged, in line with The Tennessean.

He was finally arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

“Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other,” Morgan shared on Twitter. “We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected.”

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

He continued, “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”



Morgan Wallen, Instagram More

Morgan is scheduled to face the misdemeanor costs in court docket this July.

And for these questioning if there’s any dangerous blood between Kid Rock and the nation singer, it is protected to say that primarily based on Morgan’s submit, it is all good.

“Fresh out,” Morgan wrote whereas posing subsequent to Kid Rock. “Out on bail,” Diplo would write within the feedback part.

Like many nation artists, Morgan was anticipated to go on tour this summer season. In truth, he was slated to hit the highway with Luke Bryan.

But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the previous contestant of The Voice is rescheduling reveals for future dates.

“This right here is no doubt the best part of having all of this unexpected time away from the road,” Morgan not too long ago shared on Instagram when hanging out together with his household.