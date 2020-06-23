Morgan Schneiderlin leaves Everton for Nice on undisclosed deal | Football News





Morgan Schneiderlin has been with Everton since January 2017

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has joined Nice for an undisclosed payment.

The 30-year-old France worldwide had been with the Toffees since becoming a member of from Manchester United in January 2017.

Schneiderlin went on to make 88 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, scoring one aim.

The ex-Southampton participant had began 12 Premier League video games this time period earlier than present process knee surgical procedure in February.

Nice, managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, completed fifth within the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season dropped at a untimely conclusion as a result of coronavirus pandemic.