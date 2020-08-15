MorePro 18 Sports Mode Smart Watch with Music Control, DIY Screen Fitness Tracker with Blood Oxygen Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker with Pedometer Step Calories Counter for Men Women



MorePro smart watch, let you fall in love with sport right now



Can support 18 sport modes, show you the data of active time, average HR/pace/speed/cadence, activity steps, total energy, HR curve on the watch, also vibrate to remind you the upper HR, know your sports data clearly, meet different sports needs. Efficient and scientific guidance training.

Fashion TFT color square display, high-definition touch screen, TPU material, soft and comfortable strap design, give you a wonderful wearing experience.

One finger click, go into your music world



Music is always accompanied while doing sport. One-click to switch music, make your hands free while exercising, rock music, light music, classical music, pop music etc, go into your music world at once, enjoy the double relaxation experience of sport and music.

Intelligent arrhy-thmia monitoring

The arrhy-thmia is fleeting and requires long-term monitoring. The advanced HR sensor can monitor your heart health after turning on the arrhy-thmia monitoring on your watch for 6 hours, can view a scatter plot on App to better know result.

DIY Screen

DIY screen face, take your family photo or your baby’s photo as your watch wallpaper, change one picture one day and give you a refreshing screen effect every day. The touch screen is sensitive and convenient to change.

24/7 HR recording

MorePro smartwatch, 24/7 HR monitoring, give a clear discount chart, analyze your health status in real-time on the App. Get your heart rate alarm while you are exercising when HR too high, pay attention to your health and become your health assistant.

5 ATM Waterproof

IP 68 & 5 ATM Waterproof system, not only can you wash your hands, but also track data while swimming. Providing pool swimming mode, set up water depth, help you to record swimming data efficiently.

Message notification

Synchronize calls, SMS, emails, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and other notifications, you will not miss any important information. Information storage and the clear setting is convenient for you to view the past message and delete spam, ensure the safety of your information.

Adjustable screen time and brightness

Always pay attention to your eye health, you can adjust the screen brightness according to the environment. Convenient for user experience, you can also set up the screen time for your needs.

Accurate compass

The red needle always refers to the north and guides you in the right direction. Whatever you are in an empty desert or forest, don’t worry about getting lost.

Long time working

Worry about where to charge while getting out for a few days? NO, one single charging can be used for more than 3 days, make your life more convenient on the go.

