Moreira treble at Sha Tin draws him level with Purton | Racing News

Joao Moreira and Zac Purton ended Sunday tied on 117 winners apiece with sixteen conferences to go within the race for the jockeys’ championship in Hong Kong.

Brazilian Moreira was in treble type at Sha Tin to attract level with defending champion Purton, who notched a sole success.

Moreira introduced up his hat-trick within the last contest of the day by Inner Flame within the Pak Sha O Handicap, having struck within the penultimate occasion with Picken. He had began proceedings with victory aboard Sky Gem.

“Zac can’t say he’s going to be the winner and neither can I because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks and months,” Moreira stated.

He added of the Douglas Whyte-trained Inner Flame: “He did that the onerous manner, which he needed to do from that gate (11); he was attacked early and he needed to maintain on and struggle, with horses coming at him at the tip – solely good horses can do what he is completed.

“I’m more than happy to be sitting on such a pleasant horse for the Douglas Whyte steady. Douglas’ endurance has paid off, he was going to run him one other day however determined to attend and I actually suppose that endurance was the important thing to this horse with the ability to come again and win once more.

Purton received on the scoresheet with Classic Posh within the Wong Ma Tei Handicap.

Elsewhere, Righteous Doctrine gave coach Michael Chang his largest win in virtually a yr with a robust late run below Karis Teetan to complete on prime within the Hoi Ha Handicap.

Chang famously oversaw the profession of Rich Tapestry, the one Hong Kong-trained horse to have received a Group One or any race in North America in addition to notable scores in Dubai. But the previous few seasons have been lean, and this will show to be a big success.

Chang stated: “He actually made my day immediately – he was sturdy!

“I advised the jockey to calm down him and make him end – and he completed actually strongly. I might see that he was coming residence strongly from 200 metres out however then abruptly he received chopped up by the opposite horse.

“I think he’s improving still.”

The Hong Kong Jockey Club requires trainers on a single website licence to attain 16 wins or failing that 14 wins plus at least HK$21 million in prize-money.

The win gave Chang his 15th triumph of the marketing campaign, whereas the run of President’s Choice into second place within the finale raised the steady’s purse cash to HK$20.115 million.

Chang achieved 40 wins for the time period within the 2012/13 season however has notched lower than 20 wins in every season since.

He stated: “Honestly, I by no means really feel stress – I do know our staff will at all times do job so I’ve no complaints.

“We’re getting a few more newcomers soon but they’ve all been stuck because of the coronavirus.”