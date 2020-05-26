Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu dies aged 23

Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu has died on the age of 23, the League Two membership have confirmed.

Having began his profession with non-league Brentwood, the centre-back joined Millwall and had a mortgage spell at Braintree earlier than becoming a member of Scottish Premiership facet Motherwell.

Mbulu made seven appearances for Crewe after signing a short-term deal in October and signed for fellow League Two facet Morecambe in January till the top of the season, making three appearances.

In an announcement on Tuesday night, the membership stated: “Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to be taught of Christian’s demise and wish to prolong our deepest sympathies to his household and buddies at this very unhappy time.

“He was solely 23 and the information of his sudden and premature passing has been a shock to us all.

“Christian got here to the membership in January and proved to be a particularly widespread member of the squad. His loss will likely be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of understanding him.

“The club would ask everyone to respect Christian’s family’s privacy at this sad time.”

Crewe expressed their shock and disappointment on the sudden demise of Mbulu, who they stated will likely be “sorely missed because he was a top bloke, who had a real love for the game”.