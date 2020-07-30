More vivo S7 key specs emerge ahead of launch

The most current member of vivo’s S-series is set up to go main on August 3 with the launch of theS7 So far, we have actually seen a couple of renders and specs of the gadget today, we’re getting more information thanks to a dripped brochure.

.

.

.

.

We can see the S7’s will bring a double selfie video camera with a 44 MP main sensing unit and autofocus housed in a little notch up top. The back will sport a 64 MP primary webcam which features a comparable style to the X50 Pro along with 2 auxiliary shooters listed below.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 G and will can be found in simply 7.39 mm of density. The S7 will likewise can be found in black, white and blue gradient colors.

Source ( in Chinese)|Via