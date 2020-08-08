More vivo iQOO 5 specs leak in benchmark listing

The vivo iQOO 5 is ideal around the corner, with a verified statement date of August17 The phone’s call to popularity is absolutely the massive 120 W fast-charging tech, currently both formally marketed and demoed live on video as the very first commercially offered service to break the 100 W limit.

vivo iQOO 5 benchmark listing

Naturally, the iQOO 5 is going to have a strong flagship specs sheet to match that halo function, too. A current Master Lu benchmark listing provides additional information on that front. The vivo V2024, which is the very same design number the iQOO 5 has actually currently appeared with on GeekBench and the 3C accreditation authority, will, undoubtedly be running a routine Snapdragon 865 chipset. This appears by the reported 2.84 GHz optimum CPU frequency. A number that the more recent 865+ bumps approximately 3.1 Ghz, on the Prime core.

That chipset is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As per initial details, formally shared by the producer, these are of the LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 ranges, respectively. Also from main teasers, we understand that the iQOO 5 will sport a 120 Hz AMOLED display screen, with 240 Hz touch tasting rate and 100% protection of the DCI-P3 color area. As per the Master Lu benchmark, the panel will have a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. That exercises to an element ratio of …