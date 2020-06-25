More US Companies Join Facebook Ad Boycott Bandwagon

A number of US organizations have pulled advertising from Facebook meant for a campaign that called out the social media giant for maybe not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign was started by a few US civil rights groups after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racial discrimination in the United States.

Ben & Jerry’s

The ice-cream maker said it would pause all paid for advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States as of July 1.

“We call on Facebook to take the clear and unequivocal actions called for by the campaign to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate,” the company said.

Dashlane

The subscription-based password manager said it absolutely was stopping all paid and organic posts on Facebook and Instagram through July at minimum.

“I’m calling on my fellow CMOs in tech to join me,” the business’s Chief Marketing Officer Joy Howard said in a statement.

Eddie Bauer

“In support of the ‘#StopHateforProfit’ initiative, Eddie Bauer will suspend all paid ads on Facebook and Instagram through the end of July, effective immediately,” the clothing store chain said in a tweet.

Magnolia Pictures

The film distributor and studio became the first Hollywood company to participate the movement. The company said in a tweet it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, starting immediately, through at least the conclusion of July.

“We are seeking meaningful change at Facebook and the end to their amplification of hate speech.”

Patagonia

“We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant,” the outdoor apparel brand said in a statement dated June 21.

Recreational Equipment Inc

“For 82 years, we have put people over profits. We’re pulling all Facebook/Instagram advertising for the month of July,” REI tweeted.

The North Face

The outdoor brand, a unit of VF Corp, said it would grab of all Facebook-owned platforms.

“We’re in. We’re Out @Facebook,” The North Face said in a tweet.

A VF Corp spokesman told Reuters other brands in its portfolio were earnestly discussing whether to just take the same action.

Upwork Inc

“Upwork is hitting pause on hate with no Facebook advertising in July,” the company tweeted.

