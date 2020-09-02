More trade proposals from around Leaf Land – TheLeafsNation

A number of days ago we put out a requiretrade proposals We had a look at a few of them in the post listed below …

Taking a take a look at the trades you desire the Leafs to make

Given the variety of trade proposals we got we have actually chosen to do a follow up post a few of the other fascinating proposals we got. So without additional goodbye …

To Toronto

Parayko To St Louis

Johnsson

Lildjgren

15th OA choice — Tim Smitten (@TSmitten 9) August 30, 2020

Scott: This is among those trades where I’m reluctant to state yes, however deep down understand it’s a strong trade, which most likely indicates that it benefits both sides. That’s simply my prejudiced viewpoint, however I have no issue with this trade, although if anybody states no, it’ll beSt Louis.

Michael: Not 100% sure this will suffice of a go back to convice the Blues to part methods with Parayko because they value him so extremely. I like the concept behind it and more typically than not this the type of bundle groups require to quit to get a defeceman likeParayko Unfortunately, doubt this trade will take place.

Jon: I wish to think that this is something that might take place. As a first, and Liljegren are a great start. I simply do not see why the Blues would do this when they simply require to shuffle a number of pieces like Jake Allen and Alex Steen to be able to keep their lineup core …