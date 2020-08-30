More to play for than a trophy: Bubble boys look to stay in top 30 to advance

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– There will be more to play for throughout the last round at the BMW Championship than a glossy prize.(*30 *).

Only 30 tickets will be punched for next week’s profitable season ending at East Lake, and while a large bulk of the Tour Championship field is currently strengthened, a couple of areas stay quite up for grabs with one round to address Olympia Fields.(*30 *).

Although every individual in Atlanta will have a possibility to complete for the $15 million top reward, the other advantages of advancing are considerable: areas in the 2021 Masters, U.S. Open and Open, plus a journey to the WGC-Mexico Championship This year as included reward coming from COVID-19 competition cancellations, every gamer that advances to East Lake will likewise get a area in the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, no matter if they won a PGA Tour occasion in the previous fiscal year.(*30 *).

It’s an appealing list of exemptions for a gamer like Mackenzie Hughes, whose only Tour win returned in 2016. Hughes was a runner-up previously this year in tough conditions at the Honda Classic, and he’s once again in the mix through 3 rounds outdoors Chicago, connected for 3rd and among just 3 gamers with numerous crappy rounds. Hughes began the week atNo 36 in points, however he’s now predicted to relocation to …(*30 *)