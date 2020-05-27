More than one in six young people out of work due to COVID-19 – ILO   – Armenian News

More than one in six young people have stopped working because the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic whereas those that stay employed have seen their working hours reduce by 23 per cent, in accordance to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

According to the ILO Monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work. 4th edition , youth are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and the substantial and speedy improve in youth unemployment seen since February is affecting young girls extra than young males.

The pandemic is inflicting a triple shock on young people. Not solely is it destroying their employment, however it’s also disrupting training and coaching, and inserting main obstacles in the way in which of these looking for to enter the labour market or to transfer between jobs.

At 13.6 per cent, the youth unemployment charge in 2019 was already larger than for another group. There have been round 267 million young people not in employment, training or coaching (NEET) worldwide. Those 15-24 12 months olds who have been employed have been additionally extra doubtless to be in kinds of work that depart them susceptible, comparable to low paid occupations, casual sector work, or as migrant employees.

“The COVID-19 economic crisis is hitting young people – especially women – harder and faster than any other group. If we do not take significant and immediate action to improve their situation, the legacy of the virus could be with us for decades. If their talent and energy is side-lined by a lack of opportunity or skills it will damage all our futures and make it much more difficult to re-build a better, post-COVID economy,” mentioned ILO Director-General Guy Ryder.

The Monitor requires pressing, massive-scale and focused coverage responses to help youth, together with broad-based mostly employment/coaching assure programmes in developed nations, and employment-intensive programmes and ensures in low- and center-revenue economies.