‘More than half the stadium was yellow’ – Kerala Blasters’ Nishu Kumar awe-struck by fan rivalry

Kerala Blasters’ brand-new finalizing Nishu Kumar was persuaded by the club owner to sign the offer …

Kerala Blasters owner Nikhil Bhardwaj’s persuading words assisted Nishu Kumar put pen to paper on a long- term agreement at the Kochi- based Indian Super League (ISL) club.

The 2- time ISL finalists are yet to taste success in Indian football however the previous Bengaluru FC complete- back was on board with the club’s vision.

Nishu informed Goal, “Kerala Blasters are a big team. They have suffered in recent years. I spoke with the owner (Nikhil Bhardwaj), they are building a team for the future. I am very happy about the fact that they are signing young players. I am very positive about the future.”

After having actually included in the first string regularly for Bengaluru in the last 2 seasons, Nishu is confident to make a comparable effect under brand-new head coach Kibu Vicuna in the upcoming season. The protector from Uttar Pradesh made his launching for the nationwide group previously this year and routine minutes will be essential for his possibilities at being contacted to Igor Stimac’s camp once again.

“If you wish to belong to the nationwide group, you need to play frequently at your club. I do not believe it will be simple for me next year to be in the playing eleven, there will be difficult competitors. But I need to remain in the first string, I will …