More Than Half The Ice Shelves Currently Buffering Antarctica Are at Risk of Crumbling

More than half the ice shelves ringing Antarctica that prevent huge glaciers from sliding into the ocean and lifting sea levels are at risk of crumbling due to climate change, researchers said Wednesday.

Melt water running into deep fissures caused by warming air is undermining the structural integrity of these natural barricades, they reported in Nature.

“If the ice shelves fill up with melt water, things can happen very quickly,” said co-author Jonathan Kingslake, a glaciologist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

“There could be major consequences for sea levels.”

Scientists are especially concerned about the weakened state of ice shelves holding back West Antarctica’s Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers which could, if destabilised, raise global oceans by more than three metres.

The two glaciers cover an area larger than Germany.

Up to a kilometre thick, ice shelves are the solid ice extension of land-bound glaciers.

Because they are already floating on ocean water, they do not add to sea level when huge chunks break off as icebergs.

But the far more massive glaciers – part of the Antarctic ice sheet – they block from sliding toward the sea have already become a major contributor to sea level rise.

The United Nation’s science advisory panel for climate change, the IPCC,…